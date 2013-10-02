UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls, shares extend bull-run

* Shilling slides as importers, banks buy dollars * Kenya Airways share price rises on recovery bet * Safaricom shares hit a new all-time high (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday as importers and commercial banks bought dollars after last week's rally, while shares resumed their climb following a technical glitch in the previous session. The shilling was trading at 86.70/90 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, weaker than Tuesday's close of 86.30/50. "The shilling is correcting due to profit taking and position squaring by interbank players," said a trader at one commercial bank. The currency has lost almost all the gains it made last week helped by tightening liquidity in the interbank market and continued dollar inflows from offshore investors paying for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth 20 billion shillings. Some traders, however, expect the local currency to be supported if a spike in inflation pushes interest rates higher. "The sharp rise in inflation figures in September could lead to a further push up in the interest rates, making it attractive to hold the local currency," said NIC Bank in a daily note. In stocks, the main share index rose 0.5 percent to 4,830.38 points, a day after trading was suspended two hours after the bourse opened due to a technical hitch. The index has gained 1.8 percent in six straight sessions. Kenya Airways, one of Africa's leading airlines, led the gains, adding 5.4 percent to 10.70 shillings per share on strong demand from investors. "During its recently held AGM (annual general meeting), the airline indicated that it expects to reverse the losses it made in full-year 2013 and post a profit in full-year 2014 on increased passenger numbers," said Standard Investment Bank in a daily note. The Airline, which is part-owned by Air France KLM , posted a 10.83 billion shillings ($125.4 million)loss in 2012 due to falling passenger numbers. Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom climbed 0.6 percent to 8.75 shillings. They touched a new all-time high of 8.95 shillings. In the debt market, the weighted average yield on the six-month paper rose to 9.986 percent from 9.670 percent previously, while the yield on one-year paper rose to 10.574 percent from 10.308 percent. Both papers were under subscribed. In the secondary market, a tap sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond auctioned in September boosted turnover to 8.2 billion shillings, up from 995 million on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Christina Fincher)