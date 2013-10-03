FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, Safaricom helps lead shares higher
October 3, 2013 / 3:12 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, Safaricom helps lead shares higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling partly recovers after two-session slide
    * Tight liquidity, bond sale seen supporting shilling
    * Safaricom hits new all-time high on foreign buying


    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on
Thursday as banks sold a broadly weaker dollar and importer
demand for the U.S. currency slowed down, while Safaricom
 helped drive stocks to a six-week high.
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/70 per
dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, stronger than Wednesday's
close of 86.70/90.
    "The shilling is strengthening a bit on reduced customer
dollar demand and banks profit taking on the last two sessions'
weakness," said John Muli, a trader at African Banking
Corporation.
    Muli said tight shilling liquidity in the money market
 due to companies paying the latest tax instalment and a
globally weaker dollar, could help the local currency strengthen
further.
    Traders said inflows from foreign investors buying an
extended 12-year infrastructure bond would also support the
shilling in coming days.
    The bond issue was oversubscribed at an auction last month
before the central bank offered it again through a tap sale for
the next three months to raise an additional 16 billion
shillings ($184.4 million). 
    On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index 
inched up 0.2 percent to 4,838.07 points, a level last reached
on Aug. 20.
    Shares in east Africa's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom rose
1.7 percent to 8.90 shillings each. They touched a new all-time
high of 9 shillings during the session.
    "There is a lot of appetite for Safaricom from foreign
investors," said Moses Waireri, an analyst at Sterling
Investment Bank. 
    "But it could be entering an overbought position," he added.
    Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, has rallied 76 percent this year, mainly on foreign
investors buying it on bets it will give a higher dividend this
year. The telecoms firm has a yield of 4 percent.
    The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills
 rose to 9.360 percent at auction from 9.109 percent
last week. 
    On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 5
billion shillings ($57.84 million) were traded, down from 8.2
billion on Wednesday.
