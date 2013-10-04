UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, stock market rally slows down

* Tight liquidity lifts shilling as firms pay taxes * Bond tap sale seen supporting shilling * Shares gain for seventh straight session (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed on Friday due to tight liquidity as companies were paying tax bills, while the stock market rose for a seventh straight session but looked to be running out of steam. At the 1300 GMT market close, the shilling was posted at 85.95/86.15 per dollar, 0.5 percent stronger than Thursday's close of 86.40/60. "Most players are not willing to fund their long dollar position because the market has been persistently tight," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. Liquidity has tightened in the interbank market as Kenyan companies are paying their latest tax instalment, lifting the weighted average interest rate to 9.8 percent on Thursday, from a low of 6.3 percent on Sept. 6. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in a range of 86.00-87.00 to the dollar in coming days with a bias to firming further, partly due to dollar inflows from foreign investors buying an extended 12-year infrastructure bond. On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index inched up 0.1 percent to 4,841.33 points, extending gains to a seventh straight session although it appeared to be losing momentum. "We expect the high inflation environment to impact local investors negatively," said Silha Rasugu, an analyst at Genghis Capital. "Share prices might however be supported by the high number of foreigners in the market." The index has gained 17 percent this year, helped by increased investor confidence following a peaceful election in March and strong earnings from listed firms. Equity Bank, the country's largest bank by customers, rose 1.5 percent to 34.25 shillings a share, while Co-operative Bank of Kenya climbed 1.2 percent to 16.45 shillings. In the secondary bond market, debt worth 3.9 billion shillings ($45 million) was traded, down from 5 billion on Thursday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)