UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling eases, main share index edges up

* Main share index up for 11th straight session * All-share index breaks nine days of gains * Shilling changes direction, closes weaker (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By Richard Lough and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling eased against the dollar on Wednesday due to profit-taking after its recent gains, while the benchmark 20-share index rose for the 11th straight session. At 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.45/65 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 84.80/85.00. "There was some bit of correction, people taking advantage of the rates to (buy dollars)," said a trader at one commercial bank. The shilling has risen 3 percent in a little over two weeks, spurred by demand for Kenyan government debt and equities at a time the political impasse in the United States over the budget has weakened the dollar. The fact the central bank had not stepped in to ease money market liquidity suggested the regulator was satisfied with the shilling's level, said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate trading at Bank of Africa. The shilling's 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages show the currency is expected to keep gaining in the near term. Traders anticipate resistance for the shilling at 84.50. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 15.23 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 4,946.02. The All Share Index broke a nine-day gaining streak, to close down 0.58 percent at 132.82 points. Mumias Sugar, which closed 2.7 percent higher at 3.70 shillings after surging to a high of 3.80 shillings, was among the main gainers of the day. Oil marketer KenolKobil rose 5.6 percent to 8.45 shillings earlier in the session before correcting to settle at 8.00 shillings, the same as Tuesday's close. The session had been driven by some investors taking booking their gains later in the session, analysts said. "It's just a case where prices have run up a lot in the last two weeks and investors are seeing this as attractive selling points," said Francis Mwangi, analyst at Standard Investment Bank. In the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 1.4 billion shillings were traded, down from 4.2 billion shillings traded on Tuesday. In the primary market, the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills rose to 10.800 percent at auction, from 10.574 percent last week, while that on the 182-day bills rose to 10.185 percent from 9.986 percent, amid poor demand. (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)