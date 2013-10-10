FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling firms, stocks steady
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 10, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling firms, stocks steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling reverses losses, closes stronger
    * Main share index closes up slightly
    * 91-day Treasury bills yield rises

 (Adds stocks, bonds, market close)
    By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
reversed its earlier losses to close stronger on Thursday,
helped by tea exporters selling dollars. The stock index was
broadly steady.
   At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 85.10/30 to the dollar, firmer from Wednesday's
close of 85.45/65 and off a low of 85.70/80 hit earlier in the
session.
    "There were some dollar inflows from the tea sector which
caused the shilling to appreciate," said Nahashon Mungai, a
trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.
    The shilling was also benefiting from a liquidity squeeze in
the money markets, where overnight borrowing rates have been
rising steadily in recent weeks. 
    The shilling had risen at one point by as much as 3 percent
in a little over two weeks, spurred by demand for Kenyan
government debt and equities and reflecting global dollar
weakness over the budget impasse in the United States.
    Traders said signs of a possible resolution of the U.S.
fiscal impasse had prompted some Kenyan importers to consider
stockpiling dollars while the dollar is still recovering from an
eight-month low against a basket of major currencies. 
     "Panicky importer dollar demand could push the shilling
lower," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily note.
    The shilling is expected to trade in the 85.10-85.80 range
in coming days, traders said.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index added 0.99 points, to finish just 0.02 percent
higher at 4,947 points.
    After a 15 point rise on Wednesday, the index was held back
by stocks including the country's leading telecoms firm,
Safaricom, which typically accounts for most of the
shares traded on any given day. Safaricom closed 1.09 percent
lower at 9.00 shillings after dropping 3.3 percent to 8.80
shillings earlier in the session.
    In the debt market, the yield on the benchmark 91-day
Treasury bills rose to 9.772 percent at auction from 9.360
percent at last week's sale, reflecting the liquidity squeeze in
the money markets.
    On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 1.15
billion shillings were traded, down from 1.40 billion shillings
traded on Wednesday.
    
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.