UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling firms, stocks steady

* Shilling reverses losses, closes stronger * Main share index closes up slightly * 91-day Treasury bills yield rises (Adds stocks, bonds, market close) By Kevin Mwanza and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling reversed its earlier losses to close stronger on Thursday, helped by tea exporters selling dollars. The stock index was broadly steady. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.10/30 to the dollar, firmer from Wednesday's close of 85.45/65 and off a low of 85.70/80 hit earlier in the session. "There were some dollar inflows from the tea sector which caused the shilling to appreciate," said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. The shilling was also benefiting from a liquidity squeeze in the money markets, where overnight borrowing rates have been rising steadily in recent weeks. The shilling had risen at one point by as much as 3 percent in a little over two weeks, spurred by demand for Kenyan government debt and equities and reflecting global dollar weakness over the budget impasse in the United States. Traders said signs of a possible resolution of the U.S. fiscal impasse had prompted some Kenyan importers to consider stockpiling dollars while the dollar is still recovering from an eight-month low against a basket of major currencies. "Panicky importer dollar demand could push the shilling lower," said Commercial Bank of Africa in a daily note. The shilling is expected to trade in the 85.10-85.80 range in coming days, traders said. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index added 0.99 points, to finish just 0.02 percent higher at 4,947 points. After a 15 point rise on Wednesday, the index was held back by stocks including the country's leading telecoms firm, Safaricom, which typically accounts for most of the shares traded on any given day. Safaricom closed 1.09 percent lower at 9.00 shillings after dropping 3.3 percent to 8.80 shillings earlier in the session. In the debt market, the yield on the benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 9.772 percent at auction from 9.360 percent at last week's sale, reflecting the liquidity squeeze in the money markets. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 1.15 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.40 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. (Editing by Duncan Miriri/Ruth Pitchford)