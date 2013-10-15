FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips, shares inch up
October 15, 2013 / 3:09 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips, shares inch up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Tight liquidity seen supporting shilling
    * 12-year infrastructure bond tap sale hits target
    * Shares seen rising on good third quarter earnings

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened
slightly on Tuesday on banks buying dollars to take advantage of
the local currency firming in the previous session, while the
main share index inched up. 
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.95/85.15
per dollar by the 1300 GMT market close, slightly weaker than
Monday's close of 84.70/90.
    "Some interbank bank players are picking dollars after
yesterday's gains. But liquidity is still tight, so the shilling
may not slide much," said a trader at one commercial bank.
    Traders said there was a slight shortage of shillings
because companies have been paying taxes and investors have
sought the local currency to buy a 12-year infrastructure bond.
    Overnight borrowing rates have been rising steadily for more
than two weeks, sending the interbank weighted average interest
rate to 10.8390 percent on Monday from 10.4028 percent on
Friday. 
     The central bank said it raised all the 16 billion
shillings ($188.2 million) it was seeking through a 12-year
infrastructure bond tap sale, at an average price of 94.155
shillings. 
    In stocks, the main NSE-20 share index rose 0.2
percent to 4,934.07 points.
    The index rally since the end of September, on the back of
increased demand from investors betting that companies will post
better earnings this year, has slowed down on profit-taking but
analysts expect it to pick up again.
    "We expect buyer momentum to pick up once the third quarter
earning seasons begins," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at
Afrika Investment Bank.     
    The index is up 19 percent this year to date.
    Shares in retailer Uchumi gained 2.4 percent to
21.50 shillings each, while east Africa's biggest telecoms firm
Safaricom rose 1.1 percent to 9.15 shillings.
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 1.17 billion
shillings was traded, down from 1.24 billion shillings on
Monday.    
 ($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Stephen Nisbet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
