Steady Kenyan shilling seen firmer on tight liquidity

NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday, with traders expecting the currency to firm as banks shed long dollar positions due to a liquidity squeeze in local money markets. At 0812 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 84.70/90 per dollar, barely changed from Thursday's close of 84.75/95. Overnight lending rates have risen steadily for more than a month on the back of an acute liquidity squeeze in the money markets. "Funding is expensive, so most people would like to remain over-sold on the dollar," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The weighted average interbank rate rose to 10.8224 percent on Thursday, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept. 17. "Whenever we see short term debt trading at double digits levels we always see offshore money coming in because of the decent returns, noting that inflation is still below those levels," Kinuthia said. Kenya's year-on-year inflation rose for the fourth straight month to 8.29 percent in September from 6.67 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Patrick Graham)