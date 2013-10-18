FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on liquidity squeeze, shares rise
October 18, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms on liquidity squeeze, shares rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Tight liquidity pushes banks to shed long dollars
    * Foreign investor demand for local debt seen rising
    * Shares recoup recent losses

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed slightly on Friday as banks shed long dollar positions
due to a liquidity squeeze in local money markets, while shares
recovered from a two-session slide.
    The shilling was posted at 84.60/80 per dollar at the 1300
GMT market close, stronger than Thursday's close of 84.75/95.
    "Funding is expensive, so most people would like to remain
over-sold on the dollar," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading
at Commercial Bank of Africa.
    Overnight lending rates have risen steadily for more than a
month on heavy demand for shillings from investors buying Kenyan
government debt and equities.
    The weighted average interbank rate rose to 10.8224 percent
on Thursday, having risen gradually from 6.9383 on Sept. 17.
 
    "Whenever we see short-term debt trading at double-digit
levels we always see offshore money coming in because of the
decent returns, noting that inflation is still below those
levels," Kinuthia said.
    Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate rose for the
fourth straight month to 8.29 percent in September from 6.67
percent the previous month.
    On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index 
rose 0.6 percent to 4,948.77 points.
    Standard Investment Bank said in a daily note that foreign
investor participation had increased during the session.
    In the secondary bond market, debt worth 658 million
shillings was traded, down from 1.09 billion shillings worth of
debt traded on Thursday.
 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic, John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
