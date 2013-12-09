FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling flat, stock investors cash in for Christmas
December 9, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling flat, stock investors cash in for Christmas

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks edge lower on as retail investors take profits
    * Shilling steady, seen easing in days ahead

 (Adds market close, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Monday but may weaken as companies bring forward the
usual end-of-month demand for dollars before the Christmas
holiday, while stocks edged lower.
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.50/60 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close
of 86.55/65.
    "We expect most corporates will be closing early (days
before Christmas), so from now till maybe Dec. 20 we'll see
advance demand," Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M Bank, said.
    The shilling is 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar in the
year to date, and is seen trading in the 86.00-87.00 range in
coming days, market players said.
    "We expect the home unit to continue trading within current
ranges with activity likely to slow down ahead of the long
weekend," said Commercial Bank of Africa in its daily report.
    Markets in Kenya will stay closed on Thursday and Friday for
Independence Day celebrations.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index closed 7.46 points, or 0.1 percent, down at
4,969.32.
    Among weaker shares, East African Breweries ended
down 0.7 percent at 299 shillings, and Kenya Commercial Bank
 eased 0.6 percent to end at 44.75 shillings.
    "Mostly what's happening is people just taking profit after
having a good run through the year," said Brenda Kithinji,
research analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
    "People are just now consolidating their gains and taking
profits. I think most of these would be retail investors," she
said. 
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 925 million
shillings were traded, compared with 674.03 million on Friday. 
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and
Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
