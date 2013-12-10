FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens, stocks close lower
December 10, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens, stocks close lower

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Stocks down for fourth session in row
    * Shilling regains some ground, still ends weaker

 (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa and Richard Lough
    NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling slipped
on Tuesday due to corporate demand for dollars before the
Christmas break, although dollar inflows from tea sales lifted
it off its lows late in the day, while Nairobi shares slipped
for the fourth session.
    The shilling shrugged off an unexpected cut by the World
Bank in its 2013 and 2014 growth forecasts for Kenya, with
traders saying interest rates and the current account were
stronger drivers for the local currency in the short term.
 
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.70/80 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close
of 86.50/86.60, after weakening to 86.80/90 earlier on Tuesday.
Support for the shilling was seen at 87, traders said. 
    "We saw tea flows coming in late evening. Not much movement
though," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at KCB Bank Group,
adding that movement was limited because of a national holiday
on Thursday and Friday. "The market is in a holiday mood." 
    Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the
86.70-87.00 range during Wednesday's session.
    The shilling had eased due to corporate demand for dollars
before the year-end holidays as well as heavy shilling
liquidity.
    The central bank mopped up on Tuesday 4 billion shillings at
a weighted average rate of 7.625 percent, above the 1 billion it
had sought to mop up using repurchase agreements. 
    Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M Bank, said firms were
bringing forward their usual end-month demand for the U.S.
currency before the Christmas holiday.
    The World Bank cut its growth forecast for Kenya for 2013
and 2014 to around 5 percent, citing low levels of government
spending and high interest rates charged by commercial banks.
    "The central bank will have to react to these numbers," said
Nazir. "We need interest rates to come down so that growth can
pick up."
    "If interest rates do come down, then we'll see the shilling
weaken further. But that should not be the primary concern of
the central bank," he added.
    Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered
bank, said that the World Bank's data looked premature and she
doubted it would put pressure on the central bank to cut rates.
    The central bank held its lending rate at 8.50
percent in November, saying inflation was within an acceptable
margin of its medium-term target of 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 25.68 points, or 0.5 percent, to close
at 4,943.64 points, in what brokers said was continued
profit-taking by investors cashing in on recent gains.
    Safaricom, usually the most heavily traded stock
on the exchange, fell 1.4 percent to end at 10.20 shillings.
Kenya Commercial Bank closed 0.6 percent lower at 44.50
shillings a share.
    "We are seeing a lot of foreign investors selling,
particularly on those blue-chip counters, which they ordinarily
hold more of, and demand is not as strong as it was the prior
weeks," said Ian Gachichio, analyst at Kestrel Capital.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.07
billion shillings were traded, up from 925 million shillings on
Monday.
    
 (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)

