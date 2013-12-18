UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling eases, shares extend losses

* Main share index down on profit taking * Shilling reverses earlier gains (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling eased slightly on Wednesday, while Nairobi's main index fell for a ninth straight session as profit taking took hold. At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.15/25 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.00/15, and off a high of 85.80/90 touched during the session. "It bounced off in the late session. But if you look at the global currencies ... it's just a general rebound (for the dollar) but the bias still remains for a stronger shilling," said Ignatius Chicha, head of trading at Citibank. Earlier in the session the shilling had gained ground, helped by higher money market rates, traders said. "The tightening liquidity is outweighing the demand for dollars from corporates trying to close their books before the end of the year," said a trader at one Nairobi-based commercial bank. In money markets, the overnight borrowing rate for banks crept up to 8.2655 percent on Tuesday from 7.8245 percent on Monday, the fourth consecutive rise, offering further support for the shilling. Higher short-term interest rates make it slightly more expensive for banks to fund long dollar positions. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was down 20.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 4,855.50 points, as investors took profits on the market's 17 percent rally this year. "This is what happens towards the end of the year, usually it's just attributed to profit taking by local and foreign investors, as people prepare for the Christmas period," said Daniel Kuyoh, research analyst at Kingdom Securities. Among the stocks that led the index lower was Equity Bank , which closed down 2.3 percent at 32.25 shillings, and Kenya Commercial Bank, which ended 0.5 percent lower at 44.50 shillings. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.84 billion shillings ($21.37 million) were traded, compared with 1 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Susan Fenton)