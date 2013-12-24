Kenya shilling weakens after central bank injects liquidity

NAIROBI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was a touch weaker on Tuesday after the central bank injected liquidity into the market through repurchase agreements (repos). Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.75/85.95 to the dollar at 0935 GMT, compared with Monday's close of 85.65/85. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) said on Tuesday it was injecting 10 billion shillings ($116.62 million) into the market. The bank injects funds into the money markets through reverse repos to counter tightening liquidity. Eric Gathecha, trader at I&M Bank in Nairobi, said the central bank received bids worth about 30 billion shillings for the repos, a sign of just how tight liquidity had become over the past week. "There is still subdued dollar demand. Our phones are not ringing off the hook but again with this liquidity problem CBK is really coming in to ease up the problem," said Gathecha. He added the shilling was likely to firm by the time markets closed at 1300 GMT as tightening liquidity would still outweigh the central bank intervention. In money markets, the overnight borrowing rate for banks rose to 10.6994 percent on Monday from 9.7025 percent on Friday, the eighth consecutive rise, offering further support for the shilling. Tighter shilling liquidity makes it slightly more expensive for banks to fund long dollar positions, which helps strengthen the local currency. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Pravin Char)