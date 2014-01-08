UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling edges up, banks buoy stocks again

* Main share index rises, stays at one-month high * Shilling closes firmer (Adds market close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling strengthened slightly on Wednesday, helped by commercial banks shedding their long dollar positions, while the stock exchange's main index rose for the third straight session. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.75/85 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.90/87.00. Traders said there had been some dollar sales by tea and horticulture exporters and non-governmental organisations on Tuesday. "Initially there was quite a bit of demand from the energy sector, but now it seems to have been met and we are seeing some sort of a correction," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. Traders said they see the shilling trading in the 86.50-87.50 range in coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange the main NSE-20 Share Index was 5,000 up by 17.81 points, or 0.36 percent to close at 5,010.93 points, staying at a one-month high. Stock analysts said banks stocks had driven the rise, with investors buying in anticipation of improved full year profits. Co-operative Bank was up 1.4 percent to close at 17.95 shillings a share. Telecoms firm Safaricom, which on any given day has the most shares traded on the exchange, ended the session up 2.3 percent at 11.35 shillings. Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said Investors were picking up banking stocks in anticipation of strong full-year results due to be declared by March. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.51 billion shillings ($17.36 million) were traded, up from 451.2 million shillings traded a day before. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia/Ruth Pitchford)