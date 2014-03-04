UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen sitting tight after rate hold

* Central bank leaves lending rate at 8.50 percent * Benchmark share index drops by 0.6 percent (Adds closing price, shares) NAIROBI, March 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling is expected to hold its ground after the central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 8.50 percent on Tuesday as expected, traders said. Leading commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.35/45 at the 1300 GMT market close, just before the rate announcement, matching Monday's closing price. "The market will be stable," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, adding that markets had already priced in a decision to keep rates on hold. A second trader said improved liquidity in the money market might put some pressure on the shilling in coming sessions. The local currency had drifted in a narrow range earlier in Tuesday's session as market awaited the monetary policy decision. The benchmark Central Bank Rate will remain at its current level for the next two months. "Interbank demand from big and mid-tier banks covering their dollar shorts (short positions) just before the MPC decision pushed the shilling to 86.45/55," Mehran said. "However then we saw tea exporter dollar (inflows) which made the shilling strengthen again." The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark stock index slipped 0.6 percent to close at 4,906.70 points, while the value traded fell to $5.2 million from $5.5 million on Monday. "There is really nothing to drive the market," said one analyst at a local brokerage firm. He said banking shares were on the back-foot after lenders failed to beat market forecasts, despite many posting double-digit profit growth last year. Diamond Trust Bank edged 0.4 percent lower to 234 shillings a share after earlier reporting pretax profit growth of 20 percent in 2013. "The bourse has been trending downwards. We've seen a lot of exits from the market, mostly foreigners cashing in. Some of it's because of the (U.S.) Federal Reserve's tapering," the analyst said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Richard Lough and George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)