UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, Nation Media weighs on shares
#Publishing
March 6, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, Nation Media weighs on shares

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank mops up 10 bln shillings from market
    * Digital broadcasting seen weighing on media firms

 (Adds shares, closing rate)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
barely changed against the dollar on Thursday while shares of
media firms fell ahead of their earnings reports for last year,
dragging the benchmark index slightly lower.
    At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks
posted the shilling at 86.45/55 per dollar, barely moved from
Wednesday's close of 86.55/65.  
    Traders said the effect of excess liquidity in the market on
the shilling would be limited, since the yield on holding
shillings overnight was still relatively higher than holding
dollars.
    "It's pure demand and supply for now. Unless I get demand
from customers, I am better off earning 6 percent on shillings,
rather than earning 0.1 percent on dollars," said a senior
trader at one commercial bank.   
    The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 5.9712
percent on Wednesday from 6.7704 percent a day earlier, pointing
to increased shilling liquidity. 
    The central bank mopped up 10 billion shillings in 7-day
repos from the market during the session at a weighted average
interest rate of 6.368 percent. 
    It was the bank's second intervention in as many days.
    In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 inched down by 0.13 percent to 4896.40 points, weighed
on by some of the blue chip firms on the index.
    Shares in Nation Media edged down by a third of a
percentage point to close at 315 shillings each ahead of its
full year earnings report expected next week.
    Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank,
said investors were concerned by the likely impact of an
impending move to digital broadcasting from analogue.
    "There is that concern in regards to their profitability and
whether the main players can actually maintain their
competitiveness," Musau said.
    Digital broadcasting will lead to households having access
to much more channels, thus offering stiffer competition to
existing broadcasters such as Nation Media's NTV.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.39 billion shillings were
traded, up from a traded volume of 1.1 billion shillings in the
previous session.
 (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison
Williams)

