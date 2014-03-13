FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
March 13, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares end a touch higher, shilling holds ground

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* National airline, biggest telco lift stocks
    * Shilling seen trading in a tight range

 (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index
closed higher on Thursday, lifted by Kenya Airways and telecoms
firm Safaricom, while the shilling  held steady and
dealers forecast it would remain locked in a narrow range.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index edged up 24.84 points, or 0.5 percent, to close
at 4,960.65 points.
    Leading the index higher were shares in telecommunications
firm Safaricom, extending gains from Wednesday's session, to
close 3.8 percent higher at 12.35 shillings after earlier
striking 12.60 shillings, a one-and-a-half month high.
   On any given day Safaricom is the most traded stock
on the exchange. Equities analysts anticipate strong full-year
earnings, a forecast that has attracted both local and foreign
investors.
    Kenya Airways climbed 3.5 percent to close at
11.85 shillings a share. Earlier in the session it nudged 12.00
shillings.
    Ian Gachichio, a research analyst at Kestrel Capital, said
local investors were buoyed by the prospect of the national flag
carrier launching a budget airline, which will target the
region's fast growing middle class.
    The budget domestic carrier is expected launch in early
April.
    At 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
86.40/60 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
86.40/50.
    Traders said if the central bank (CBK) continued mopping up
excess liquidity, as it has done since last week, making it
expensive to hold long dollar positions, the shilling would
strengthen.
    "Demand and supply are well-matched, but excess liquidity is
keeping the shilling on the back foot," said Sheikh Mehran,
senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank.
    "I think they (central bank) could be coming in again to mop
up."
    On Thursday, the bank absorbed 6.95 billion Kenyan shillings
($80.39 million) from the market using repurchase agreements at
a weighted average rate of 6.375 percent, a day after draining
another 6.1 billion shillings.
    The shilling, which has gained 0.35 percent versus the
dollar so far this year, is expected to trade in the 86.20 to
86.60 range in coming days, traders said.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.82 billion
shillings were traded, down from 2.84 billion shillings traded
on Wednesday.
  ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings)


 (Additional reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Richard
Lough and Sophie Hares)

