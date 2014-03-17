UPDATE 1-Kenya's Equity Bank drags share index down 1.2 pct

* Equity trades ex-dividend, falls sharply * Central bank mop-up shields shilling (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, March 17 (Reuters) - Kenyan stocks closed lower on Monday, dragged down by Equity Bank, while the shilling was steady. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index shed 61.18 points, or 1.2 percent, to close at 4,922.65 points. Equity Bank led the drop, shedding as much as 8.8 percent to touch 31.00 shillings per share, near a one-and-a-half-month low, before closing the session at 31.75 shillings. "Friday was the last day for them to pay a dividend of 1.5 shillings (a share). So it's just investors reacting to that," Francis Mwangi, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.45/55 to the dollar, a touch weaker than Friday's close of 86.40/50. High liquidity and demand for the U.S. currency by corporate clients was placing pressure on the shilling, but its fall had been contained by the central bank draining shillings from the market, said Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mopped up 4.43 billion shillings on Monday, using repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 6.759 percent. It had sought to mop up 6 billion shillings. "The CBK has been trying to contain (the weakening) with repos, that's why we have seen some stability. That's why we have not seen the shilling weaken further," Bank of Africa trader Robert Gatobu said. The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 4.9708 percent on Friday from 5.0438 percent a day before, reflecting the high levels of liquidity. A falling overnight lending rate makes it cheaper for banks to hold onto long dollar positions. Traders said the sale of a two-year Treasury bond worth 15 billion shillings, due to be auctioned on Wednesday, had attracted foreign investors, and could offer some support. "We anticipate the shilling to remain supported as foreign inflows trickle in for the two-year T-bond and as corporates pay up their tax obligations this week," Commercial Bank of Africa said in its daily market report. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.23 billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.19 billion shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard Lough and Alison Williams)