UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, shares close higher

* Shilling weakens on position-squaring * Banking stocks buys shares (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling eased on Friday after commercial banks squared their dollar positions, while bank stocks rose pushing shares higher. The shilling closed at 86.55/65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 86.35/55. "We saw a late charge by people looking to buy dollars ... largely for position squaring," said Mwambu Malamba, senior trader at Commercial Bank of Africa. The currency weakened despite the Central Bank of Kenya's (CBK) action of mopping up excess liquidity. The CBK has frequently drained liquidity over the past month after overnight borrowing rates tumbled. The falling overnight rate made it cheaper for banks to fund long dollar positions and put pressure on the shilling. On Friday, the bank mopped up 3.95 billion shillings ($45.56 million) from the money markets. This week the bank has mopped up a total of 32.2 billion shillings. "With the way the markets are quiet and the way CBK is still mopping up, we might see the market come slightly down (strengthen). The shilling will be supported," said I&M Bank trader Eric Gathecha. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 26.57 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 4,905.46 after banking stocks gained. Investors were buying bank shares in anticipation of improved first quarter earnings, due out next week. "We have Q1 results. Ideally that is what is expected," said Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, referring to the expectation by investors that results would be solid. Kenya Commercial Bank closed up 2.2 percent at 47.25 shillings a share. Equity Bank rose 0.8 percent to close at 32.25 shillings. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 4.14 billion shillings were traded, up from 710 million shillings a day before. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.7000 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia and Angus MacSwan)