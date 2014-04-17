UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling steady, Equity Bank pushes stocks higher

* Shilling steady, seen weakening after Easter * Equity Bank helps push stocks index higher (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Thursday though traders said it could weaken next week when month-end demand for dollars kicks in, while shares edged higher. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.85/95 to the dollar, barely moved from Wednesday's close of 86.80/90. The shilling touched 87.00/87.10 on Tuesday, its weakest in more than three months, and some traders said the currency was likely to weaken back to that level after the Easter holiday. "Expect demand for the greenback to continue being felt in the market after the market break," Bank of Africa trader Robert Gatobu said. The central bank stayed out of the money markets for the second day in a row on Thursday, with traders saying liquidity was tight due to companies paying their taxes. The central bank has frequently mopped up liquidity over the past month after overnight domestic borrowing rates tumbled, making it cheaper for banks to fund long dollar positions, thereby putting pressure on the shilling. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed 14.17 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 4,921.13 points. The gains were driven by a 1.6 percent jump in shares of Equity Bank, which closed at 32.75 shillings per share following better than expected quarter earnings. Earlier in the session, the bank posted a 21 percent rise in first quarter pretax profit to 5.4 billion shillings, sending its shares to intraday high of 33.50 shillings. "The loan book growth was faster than expected. That was the biggest story," Kuria Kamau, research analyst at Kestrel Capital, said. On the secondary debt market, government bonds valued at 1.91 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.28 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Wednesday. KES= KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates KESF= 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates EURKES= KESX= KESX1=.......................Cross rates KES=KE..................................Local contributors CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields CBK04..................Central bank open market operations CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions KEIBR=, CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate 0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing ECONAFRICA..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index .NASI .................................NSE All Share Index .FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 IndexSPEED GUIDES: REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY (Additional reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)