UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits 3.5 month low, more losses seen

* Shilling touches three and a half month low * Stocks edge lower, dragged by Mumias Sugar (Adds market close, bonds and stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 22 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened on Tuesday to strike a three and a half month low due to dollar demand from manufacturers and energy firms, and traders forecast it would fall further towards the end of the month. At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.05/15 against Thursday's close of 86.85/95. During the session the shilling touched a low of 87.10/20, a level it last hit on January 7, according to Thomson Reuters data. "It's being driven by the trickling of the end of month demand and interbank players," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. "I believe most players were sitting rather short on the dollar, and were squaring their positions, which put the shilling under pressure." Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M bank, said importer demand for the greenback would build up towards the end of the month. "We expect the dollar to gain against the shilling in the days ahead. There will be pressure." Traders said the shilling could get some relief if the central bank came to the market to mop up shilling liquidity. The central bank on Tuesday took out 11.3 billion shillings in excess liquidity using repurchase agreements. It had sought to drain 15 billion shillings. Market participants expected the shilling, which has lost 0.63 percent against the dollar in 2014, to trade in the 86.80-87.30 range in coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index fell 0.34 percent to close at 4,904.58 points Among the main losers was Mumias Sugar, which closed down 1.6 percent at 3.10 shillings a share. Early this month, the company said it had suspended its chief executive officer and its commercial director while it investigates the firm's sales and distribution deals. "Mumias, probably because the fundamentals of the company are not looking strong. We have not heard of any turnaround strategies in terms of management. So until then it can just be people speculating," Maureen Kirigua, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.75 billion shillings, compared with 1.91 billion shillings traded on Thursday. (Editing by Richard Lough and Louise Heavens)