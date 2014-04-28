Steady Kenyan shilling seen easing on importer demand

NAIROBI, April 28 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday and traders said they expected it to ease in the next few days due to end-of-month demand for dollars from importers. By 0756 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 86.80/90. Traders said they expected the shilling to come under some pressure when importers from sectors including manufacturing and energy buy dollars to meet their end-of-month obligations. "Demand is expected at the end-month, so it is expected we will see a bit of weakening," Kenya Commercial Bank senior trader Sheikh Mehran said. Traders said they expected the shilling, which has lost 0.1 percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade between 86.80 and 87.20 this week. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Louise Ireland)