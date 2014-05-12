UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling edges higher, shares rise on banking stocks

NAIROBI, May 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling edged up on Monday on dollar inflows from the tourism and horticulture sectors, while stocks were driven higher by gains in bank shares. At the close of trade the shilling was quoted at 87.05/15, compared with Friday's closing rate of 87.10/20. The shilling had initially come under pressure from demand for dollars by oil importers and firms paying their shareholders abroad. But it recovered as dollars later flowed into the market. "The were good inflows, mainly from horticulture and tourism. The two sides were well matched, but the pressure on the shilling will increase in the week because there is strong demand (for dollars)," said Andlip Nazir, a senior trader at I&M Bank. Traders said part of the demand was from Kenyan firms that have a wide array of foreign shareholders who have their annual dividends paid in hard currency. "It will be under pressure for the rest of the month, and then we will see it do better once the dividend season is out," said a trader with a leading commercial bank. On the benchmark NSE 20 Share Index, Kenya Commercial Bank led shares higher as foreign investors bet on a continuation of strong earnings. In April, the bank reported a 31 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit. The bank's shares rose to 49 shillings from 48.75 shillings. Safaricom also gained, rising to 12.90 shillings from 12.85 shillings as investors bought the stock ahead of its results. The country's biggest telecoms operator, reported a 23.8 percent rise in annual core profits. "There was a mixture of local and foreign investors in KCB after its strong Q1 results, while for Safaricom, the main driver was anticipation of strong results," said Ian Gachichio, a research analyst at Kestrel Capital. Safaricom's earnings per share rose 29.55 pct to 0.57 shillings, the company said, adding that it had raised its dividend to 0.47 shillings per share. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 3.72 billion shillings were traded, compared with 325.1 million shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by James Macharia)