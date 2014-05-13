UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling dips; KCB, Safaricom weaken stocks

(Adds market close) NAIROBI, May 13 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday due to demand for dollars from corporate clients, while shares fell as investors booked profits. The shilling closed at 87.25/35 against the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 87.05/15. Traders said the currency could weaken towards 87.50/70 in the next few days, barring any aggressive action by the central bank to curb volatility in the exchange rate. The bank has frequently mopped up excess liquidity from the market using repurchase agreements in recent months, helping to maintain stability in the exchange rate. Kenyan firms, who have many foreigners among their shareholders, usually buy dollars mid-year to pay annual dividends, adding to the demand for dollars from importers in the energy and manufacturing sectors. "The mop-ups help for a while, but the shilling still has a weak bias in the coming days because of renewed corporate demand," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank. Mehran said the demand for dollars was from companies across the board seeking to pay dividends to their parent companies abroad, importers as well as from government suppliers who have been paid for rendering an assorted range of services. "The government is paying various contractors, and this is happening as we head to the end of the fiscal year in June, and some of the contractors were buying dollars," Mehran said. The benchmark NSE 20 Share Index shed 2.82 points to stand at 4,975.39 with turnover doubling from Monday's trading, driven partly by stronger foreign investor participation. Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) led shares lower, falling 4 percent to 47 shillings after investors booked profit following a rally in the stock triggered by a 31 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit reported in April. The country's biggest telecoms operator and index-heavyweight Safaricom also fell to 12.85 shillings from 12.90 shillings. The share has been an investor favourite in recent weeks leading up to its results published on Monday, when it reported a 23.8 percent rise in annual core profits. "There was a lot of expectation on Safaricom, but now investors are locking in their gains and are exiting the counter," Moses Waireri, head of research at Sterling Investment Bank. "KCB has had a good run and appears fully-valued at around 50 shillings, and it fell on the day. The movement of the two had a big impact on the market." On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.88 billion shillings ($33.07 million) were traded, compared with 3.72 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.1000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)