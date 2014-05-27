UPDATE 1-Kenya's shilling tests 88 level; shares fall

* Currency helped by talk of CBK selling dollars * National's shares fall after bad debts jump (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, May 27 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling tested the psychologically important 88 per dollar level on Tuesday but failed to break it amid speculation the central bank was intervening. Shares closed lower. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.85/95, unchanged from the previous day's close. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) mopped up 4.27 billion shillings from the market in repo and a further 220 million shillings in term auction deposits during the trading day. Lower liquidity in the money markets usually makes it slightly more expensive for banks to short the shilling. Traders said there was talk the central bank had also sold dollars to banks during the session, helping to keep the shilling steady. Demand for dollars from corporate clients making routine month-end payments were weighing on the shilling, at a time when the tourism industry has been hit by a series of bomb and gun attacks. The shilling fell to a 2 1/2-year low last week before the central bank intervened. The bank signalled its intent to stem the volatility by selling dollars on Friday and then saying it had sufficient foreign reserves to cushion the currency against shocks. In the equities market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged down by a quarter of a percentage point, to close at 4,888.36 points. National Bank of Kenya dropped 4.7 percent to close at 30.25 shillings a share after it said its non-performing loans jumped in the first quarter of this year. The bank's pretax profit jumped 16 percent during the period, but analysts were not pleased by the bad debts item. "On the downside, however, total NPLs (non-performing loans) rose 60.2 percent," said Standard Investment Bank in a research note. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.7 billion shillings were traded, up from a volume of 1.02 billion in Monday's session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by)