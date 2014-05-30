UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady as central bank eyed

* Shilling seen gaining as end-month dollar demand eases * Stocks end lower (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, May 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was steady on Friday, holding just above a level at which traders said they assumed the central bank might intervene, with gains possible as month-end demand for dollars tapers off. At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.85/95 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. Traders said market participants were reluctant to break the 88.00 barrier after the central bank intervened last Friday following a breach of that level. "The market is beginning to assume that the central bank is protecting a level," said Chris Muiga, senior trader at National Bank of Kenya. "Unless there is a significant change in the dynamics demand-wise, we will play a narrow range." Traders said they expected the shilling, which has lost 1.3 percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade in the 87.30 to 88.00 range early next week. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 Share Index lost 13.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 4,881.56 points. Agricultural firm Sasini closed 4.5 percent down at 15.90 shillings after reporting an 86 percent drop in first half pretax profit and warning on full year profits on the back of falling tea prices and a decline in coffee output. On the secondary debt market, government bonds valued at 1.08 billion shillings were traded, compared with Thursday's 1.32 billion. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by John Stonestreet)