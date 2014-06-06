UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks snap four-session losing streak, shilling flat

(Updates with analyst comment, closing data) By Drazen Jorgic NAIROBI, June 6 (Reuters) - Bargain-hunting investors lifted Kenya's index of leading shares 0.3 percent on Friday, snapping a four-session losing streak, while the shilling was flat. The benchmark NSE 20 closed 12.31 points higher at 4,847.83, while the broader all share index was largely unchanged to end at 149.33. The NSE 20 index is down 1.86 percent this year and over the past week anxiety ahead of full-year results from firms such as Kenya Airways and Kenya Power has dragged shares lower. Ronald Lugalia, a research analyst at AIB Capital, said some investors on the sidelines had started entering the market, with the banking sector attracting interest. "Some of the banking stocks have really stabilized so you see investors trying to take positions gradually," Lugalia said. Kenya Commercial Bank gained 1 percent to close at 49.25 shillings while Barclays Bank of Kenya inched up 0.6 percent to 16.95. At the close of the foreign exchange market at 1300 GMT, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.45/55 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close. On the secondary debt market, bonds worth 6.06 billion shillings ($69.22 million) were traded this week, down from a volume of 8.7 billion shillings last week. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings) (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter)