FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks snap four-session losing streak, shilling flat
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks snap four-session losing streak, shilling flat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with analyst comment, closing data)
    By Drazen Jorgic
    NAIROBI, June 6 (Reuters) - Bargain-hunting investors lifted
Kenya's index of leading shares 0.3 percent on Friday, snapping
a four-session losing streak, while the shilling was flat.
    The benchmark NSE 20 closed 12.31 points higher at
4,847.83, while the broader all share index was largely
unchanged to end at 149.33.
    The NSE 20 index is down 1.86 percent this year and over the
past week anxiety ahead of full-year results from firms such as
Kenya Airways and Kenya Power has dragged shares lower.
    Ronald Lugalia, a research analyst at AIB Capital, said some
investors on the sidelines had started entering the market, with
the banking sector attracting interest.
    "Some of the banking stocks have really stabilized so you
see investors trying to take positions gradually," Lugalia said.
    Kenya Commercial Bank gained 1 percent to close at
49.25 shillings while Barclays Bank of Kenya inched up
0.6 percent to 16.95.
    At the close of the foreign exchange market at 1300 GMT,
leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 87.45/55 to the
dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.
    On the secondary debt market, bonds worth 6.06 billion 
shillings ($69.22 million) were traded this week, down from a
volume of 8.7 billion shillings last week.
    
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings)

 (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark
Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.