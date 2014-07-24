FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, shares close lower
#Financials
July 24, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, shares close lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Main share index down, driven by financial stocks
    * Shilling seen under pressure in days ahead

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Equity Bank 
slipped on Thursday ahead of half-year results due out next
week, driving Kenya's benchmark equities index lower, while the
Kenyan shilling held steady.
    Nairobi's main NSE-20 Share Index closed 19.93
points, or 0.4 percent, lower at 4,883.75 points.
    Equity Bank ended the session 1.6 percent lower at 44.75
shillings a share, while another lender, Housing Finance
, closed down 2.2 percent at 44.75 shillings.
    "For Equity, we should be expecting volatility ... because
they are due to announce next week their half-year results,"
said Maureen Kirigua, research analyst at Sterling Investment
Bank, adding investors had booked profits on Housing Finance
after a rally in recent weeks.
    On the money markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 87.80/90 to the dollar at the close of trade at 1300 GMT,
little changed from Wednesday's close of 87.80/88.00. Traders
expect it to stay in a range of 87.70 to 88.20 in coming days.
    The shilling was expected to weaken once importers - which
are sitting on the sidelines waiting for the currency to
strengthen - come in to buy dollars to pay for their end-month
obligations, traders said.
    "The shilling should be under pressure, though right now
it's supported because the importer bids are below where the
market is trading," a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
    Energy firms wanted dollars but were seeking to buy at below
87.80/90, the trader said.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.66
billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.45 billion
shillings traded a day before.
    
 (Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

