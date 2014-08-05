FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares soar to six-month high on rate expectations
August 5, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares soar to six-month high on rate expectations

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* NSE-20 share index rises above 5,000 points
    * Rates seen falling due to lower local borrowing
    * Central bank injects cash into money markets

 (Updates with shares, closing rate)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares jumped to a
six-month high on Tuesday on expectations that domestic interest
rates will come down after the government said it would cut
borrowing by close to half.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose nearly 1
percent to close at 5,003.36 points, exceeding the 5,000 level
for the first time since late January.
    Market participants cited a statement by the presidency that
the Treasury planned to slash domestic borrowing this financial
year from 190 billion shillings ($2.2 billion) to about 100
billion. 
    "The reduction in the local borrowing is an outrageously
bullish signal," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and
analyst.
    "It means local interest rates are coming lower. It means
dividend stocks in particular at the stock exchange will look
really attractive."
    East African Breweries, viewed as a barometer of
dividend-rich stocks, rose by just over 2 percent to finish at
307 shillings per share.
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed
at 87.85/95 per dollar, slightly weaker than Monday's closing
rate of 87.75/85.
    Traders attributed the weakening to the central bank's
injection of 8 billion shillings into money markets through a
reverse repurchase (repo) agreement during Tuesday's session.
    "It (the reverse repo) could signal an easing of the
conditions in the money markets," said a trader with a leading
commercial bank.
    Overnight borrowing rates on the interbank market rose above
10 percent at the end of last week as delays in disbursement of
funds for government expenditure causing a liquidity crunch.
 
    Tighter liquidity usually makes it slightly more expensive
to fund long dollar positions, which tends to cushion the
shilling.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 3.28 billion shillings were
traded, down from 4.15 billion shillings the previous day.
 ($1 = 87.8500 Kenyan Shillings)

 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
