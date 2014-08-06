UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares extend winning streak; shilling steady

* Main share index rises 0.4 percent * Shares in KCB edge down 0.9 percent * Shilling unchanged (Adds shares, closing rate) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, although profit-taking on some blue-chip stocks cut into the gains. The shilling was flat. The benchmark NSE-20 share index finished 0.4 percent higher at 5,022.36 points, inching toward this year's high of 5,092.16 points, which it reached in January. Recent gains have been powered by expectations of lower domestic interest rates after the government said it would cut its planned local borrowing by close to half. Stella Wambugu, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said some of the top shares, such as KCB Bank , lost some ground, which suggested investors were taking profits after the bank's stock soared to its highest level this year in the previous session. Shares in KCB closed down 0.9 percent at 58.00 shillings each. East African Breweries added 2 percent to close at 313 shillings per share ahead of its full year earnings results due late on Thursday. In the currency market, the shilling closed at 87.85/95, unchanged from the previous day, after the central bank injected funds into the money markets, offsetting demand for dollars from importers. The central bank pumped in 13 billion shillings via reverse repurchase agreements to alleviate a liquidity crunch caused by delays in the government's disbursing funds to departments and local authorities. The volumes borrowed on the overnight interbank market fell to 15.48 billion shillings on Tuesday from 22.26 billion shillings a day earlier, but the weighted average lending rate rose to 10.7589 percent from 10.5181 percent on Wednesday, evidence of the tight liquidity still prevailing. In the debt market, bonds worth 4.44 billion shillings were traded, up from Tuesday's 3.28 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King)