UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, EABL lifts main share index
August 11, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, EABL lifts main share index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Brewer EABL helps to lift benchmark share index
    * Shilling steady as liquidity levels watched

 (Updates with close, shares)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark Kenyan share index
NSE-20 edged up on Monday, lifted by gains in blue
chips such as East African Breweries. The shilling
 was barely moved.
    The NSE added 0.24 percent to close at 5,015.57 points, with
shares in EABL gaining just over half a percentage point to
close at 299 shillings, as investors bought the shares following
falls in the previous two sessions.
    "Foreigners were buying so that is most likely what was
driving the shares up," said Agnes Achieng, a research analyst
at Sterling Investment Bank.
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
87.80/88.00 to the dollar, almost unmoved from Friday's close of
87.90/88.00.
    Traders said the level of liquidity would be the key driver
of the exchange rate as a liquidity crunch started showing signs
of easing.
    "The direction on the shilling will be greatly determined by
the liquidity situation in the money market as we approach
(Friday)," Bank of Africa said in its market report, referring
to the start of a new central bank reserve ratio cycle on Aug.
15.
    Under its cash reserve ratio rules, the central bank
requires all commercial banks to deposit 5.25 percent of their
domestic and foreign currency.
    While the central bank allows commercial banks to go below
that level, they are required to meet it by the 15th of each
month.
    Overnight borrowing rates on the interbank market has shot
up over the past two weeks after the government delayed the
release of funds to departments and local authorities. 
    The central bank injected funds into the market through
reverse repos from Tuesday to Thursday last week, helping to
slow the rise of the rates. .
    In the debt market, bonds worth 1.67 billion shillings were
traded, up from Friday's volume of 1.06 billion.
    
 (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison
Williams)

