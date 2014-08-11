UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, EABL lifts main share index

* Brewer EABL helps to lift benchmark share index * Shilling steady as liquidity levels watched (Updates with close, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The benchmark Kenyan share index NSE-20 edged up on Monday, lifted by gains in blue chips such as East African Breweries. The shilling was barely moved. The NSE added 0.24 percent to close at 5,015.57 points, with shares in EABL gaining just over half a percentage point to close at 299 shillings, as investors bought the shares following falls in the previous two sessions. "Foreigners were buying so that is most likely what was driving the shares up," said Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 87.80/88.00 to the dollar, almost unmoved from Friday's close of 87.90/88.00. Traders said the level of liquidity would be the key driver of the exchange rate as a liquidity crunch started showing signs of easing. "The direction on the shilling will be greatly determined by the liquidity situation in the money market as we approach (Friday)," Bank of Africa said in its market report, referring to the start of a new central bank reserve ratio cycle on Aug. 15. Under its cash reserve ratio rules, the central bank requires all commercial banks to deposit 5.25 percent of their domestic and foreign currency. While the central bank allows commercial banks to go below that level, they are required to meet it by the 15th of each month. Overnight borrowing rates on the interbank market has shot up over the past two weeks after the government delayed the release of funds to departments and local authorities. The central bank injected funds into the market through reverse repos from Tuesday to Thursday last week, helping to slow the rise of the rates. . In the debt market, bonds worth 1.67 billion shillings were traded, up from Friday's volume of 1.06 billion. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)