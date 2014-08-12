FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling weakens as dollar demand grows
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling weakens as dollar demand grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday as demand for dollars increased among manufacturers, energy companies and banks covering their short dollar positions.

At 0855 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 87.95/88.05 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 87.90/88.00.

“Manufacturers and energy players were in the market buying dollars, as well as banks who had gone short,” said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank.

The shilling has weakened since Friday, when banks started buying the greenback after signs that a domestic funding crunch was easing. Overnight interbank borrowing rates had risen over the past two weeks, when the government delayed releasing funds to departments and local authorities.

The central bank injected funds into the market from Tuesday to Thursday last week to alleviate the crunch. .

Traders said there were scant inflows, with some dollar sales of tea expected on Tuesday afternoon. Over-production has kept tea prices subdued this year.

Traders forecast the shilling would tend to ease in coming days and trade in a range between 87.80 and 88.10 against the dollar.

...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.