FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling weakens on rising dollar demand
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 13, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling weakens on rising dollar demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Wednesday due to rising dollar demand by energy companies, manufacturers and banks covering their short-dollar positions while inflows were scant.

At 0811 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 88.05/88.15 to the dollar, recovering from an intra-day low of 88.10/88.20. The shilling had closed at 87.95/88.05 on Tuesday.

“There has been weakness in the shilling due to corporate demand and short-covering by banks, which forced it to break the 88 level,” Nahashon Mungai, trader at KCB Bank Group, said.

Traders said easing liquidity and the low level of dollar inflows into the market were also putting pressure on the currency of east Africa’s biggest economy.

The shilling has weakened since Friday, when banks started buying the greenback after signs that a domestic funding crunch was easing. Overnight interbank borrowing rates had risen over the past two weeks, when the government delayed releasing funds to departments and local authorities.

The central bank injected funds into the market from Tuesday to Thursday last week to alleviate the crunch. .

A trader at the Commercial Bank of Africa forecast the shilling would tend to ease in coming days and trade in a range between 87.80 and 88.30 against the dollar.

...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.