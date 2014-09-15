FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling weakens under pressure from importers
September 15, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling weakens under pressure from importers

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened marginally on Monday under pressure from importer
dollar demand and lower inflows from tourism and tea exports,
and was seen losing further ground.
    At 0855 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
88.85/95 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close of
88.80/90.
    "There has been some dollar demand from corporates,
especially the telecommunications sector and inter-bank as well,
while inflows have been low," said Sheikh Mehran, head of
trading at I&M Bank.
    "If demand continues like this, and we have low inflows we
will breach 89 to the dollar soon."
    Traders said there was little dollar inflow from the tea and
tourism sectors - leading foreign exchange earners - to meet
increased demand from importers. 
    The shilling could still weaken barring any action by the
central bank, traders said.
    The central bank has regularly soaked up excess liquidity
since last year. On Friday, the bank drained excess liquidity
for the seventh trading session in a row. The action supports
the shilling by making it more costly to hold dollars.
    Traders said the mopping up action by the central bank was
unlikely to prevent the shilling falling further. 
    Some traders said the central bank may resort to selling
dollars to prop up the shilling. 
    Others said the bank would only sell dollars if the
shilling's fall was caused by speculative trade rather than
fundamentals, arguing that the local currency was on the back
foot owing to low dollar inflows against rising dollar buying. 
    In late August, the central bank sold dollars into the
market after the shilling hit 88.80/90, which at the time was
its lowest level since December 2011. 
    Traders said they forecast the shilling, which has lost
about 2.5 percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade
in the 88.60 to 89.10 range this week.
        
 (Reporting by James Macharia; editing by Susan Thomas)

