FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling extends losses as energy firms seek dollars
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 23, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling extends losses as energy firms seek dollars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling weakened in early trade on Tuesday due to demand for dollars particularly by energy importers, and traders said the currency could extend losses unless the central bank offered support.

The central bank sold dollars on Thursday and Friday last week in a bid to boost the currency, which has been under pressure in part because of a slowdown in revenues from tourism, a sector that has been hit hard by worries about security.

At 0750 GMT, the shilling was trading at 88.95/89.15 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 88.80/90.

“We have got a bit of strong demand for dollars,” said Chris Muiga, a senior trader at National Bank of Kenya, adding that energy importers and telecoms firms were seeking greenbacks.

Another foreign exchange dealer at a commercial bank said energy firms had met tax payments earlier in the month and were now flush with shillings to convert into hard currency.

“The fundamentals don’t support a stronger shilling, it should continue to weaken,” he added.

The central bank has not indicated whether it would intervene again or at what point, but traders said the bank could offer dollars if the shilling slides to the 89.50 level.

The central bank started its intervention on Thursday when the shilling fell to 89.45/89.55, a level it last reached in December 2011. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.