UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling edges down due to demand, shares sag

* Currency traders eye the central bank

* Profit-taking weighs on main share index (Adds closing rate, shares)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kenya’s shilling weakened on Tuesday due to demand for dollars, particularly by energy importers, and traders said the currency could extend losses unless the central bank offered support.

The benchmark share index edged down as investors booked gains from its recent rally.

The central bank sold dollars on Thursday and Friday last week in a bid to boost the currency, which has been under pressure in part because of a slowdown in revenues from tourism, a sector that has been hit hard by worries about security.

At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks posted the shilling at 89.15/25 to the dollar, down from Monday’s close of 88.80/90.

Traders said the shilling could weaken further towards the psychologically important level of 89.50 shillings.

“It depends largely on what the central bank will do,” said a trader at a commercial bank.

The central bank has not indicated whether it would intervene again or at what point, but traders said the bank could offer dollars if the shilling slides to that level.

The central bank started its intervention on Thursday when the shilling fell to 89.45/89.55, a level it last reached in December 2011.

In the stock market, the NSE-20 share index lost 0.54 percent to close at 5,377.29 points, still within its six-year high hit on Friday, as some investors took profits.

Shares in retailer Uchumi fell 3.56 percent to close at 10.85 shillings each, while those of the Nairobi Securities Exchange fell 2.78 percent to close at 26.25 per share.

In the debt market, bonds worth 1.0 billion shillings were traded, down from a volume of 1.5 billion shillings the previous day. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: