UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, stocks down on profit-taking
September 24, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, stocks down on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Main share index drops on profit-taking
    * Shilling firms, eye on central bank

 (Sk-edit(Adds closing rate, stocks, bonds))
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling edged
up against the dollar on Wednesday, while the main share index
closed lower as investors booked gains from a near five-week
rally.
    The main NSE-20 Share Index was down 54.65 points,
or 1 percent, to close at 5,322.65 points.
    Equity Bank ended the session 7.6 percent lower at
54.50 shillings and KCB Group slipped 2.5 percent to
close at 57.50 shillings.
    Centum Investment fell 8.3 percent to close at
71.50 shillings a share.
    Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment
Bank, attributed the falls to profit-taking by investors.
    Shares have rallied for the better part of the last five
weeks, and the bulls gained momentum in Monday's session, when
the index rose by 1.86 percent to close at 5,406.39 points, a
six-year high, following on from Friday's gains of 1.6 percent.
    Lower short-term interest rates in the debt market have
caused investors to shift into stocks. A surge in the price of
shares in Nairobi Securities Exchange, the operator of Kenya's
stock market, after listing earlier this month pulled in local
investors keen on benefiting from the rally. 
    In the foreign exchange market, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 89.05/15 at the 1300 GMT close of trade, compared
with Tuesday's close of 89.15/25.
    Traders attributed the move to dollar inflows from tea
exporters and some trimming of long dollar positions by banks.
    Tea exports are one of Kenya's major hard currency earners,
although traders say the market has generally  been short of
dollars because of a downturn in the vital tourism industry
after a series of bomb and gun attacks.
    Despite the modest climb, the currency remained close to
three-year lows and not far from the psychologically key level
of 89.50, where the central bank seems to have drawn a line.
    Martin Runo, a senior trader at Chase Bank, said the central
bank could intervene again if the shilling dipped towards the
89.50 mark, after it sold dollars on Thursday and Friday when
the currency slid to that level.
    In the debt market, government bonds valued at 578.3 million
shillings were traded, down from 1.07 billion shillings on
Tuesday.

 (Additional reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Duncan
Miriri)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

