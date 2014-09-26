FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks down for third day
September 26, 2014 / 2:22 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks down for third day

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks down for third day, Centum takes a knock
    * Shilling seen under pressure in the days ahead

 (Adds closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Friday, while stocks fell for a third straight
session, dragged lower by a steep drop in shares of Centum
Investment.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index lost 32.11 points to close 0.6 percent down at
5,216.96 points.
    Centum fell 7.7 percent to close at 60 shillings a share as
investors fretted over the suspension of a power plant contract
the firm had secured with jointly with others.
    The company is part of a consortium that won a government
contract to build a 1,000 MW coal fired power plant. Rival
bidders challenged the award of the contract in court. 
    "It could either be that or it could also be profit-taking,
because the counter has gone up by more than 130 percent year to
date," Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment
Bank, said.
    In the currency market, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 89.10/20 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, barely
moved from Thursday's close of 89.15/25.
    Demand for dollars by the energy and telecoms sectors to
meet their end-month obligations had eased slightly, with the
companies reluctant to take long dollar positions on the last
day of the week and near the close of the quarter.
    The shilling has closed in on 89.50 where the central bank
sold dollars to offer support last week. But traders said the
central bank was unlikely to step in for now as long as weakness
appeared to reflect a need for dollars rather than speculation.
    "They probably are not coming in because they figure there
is genuine demand for the dollar right now, so if they intervene
they will just be depleting their reserves for nothing," said
one trader at a commercial bank, who asked not be named when
talking about central bank policy.
    "From Wednesday next week, ... if they see that the shilling
is still weakening then it will be a sign the speculators have
come in and probably that is when they will intervene," he said.
    It was not clear if the central bank plans to sell dollars
again or what level might trigger action. It has previously said
it had the reserves needed to deal with shocks to the economy.
    In the debt market, government bonds valued at 543.3 million
shillings were traded, compared with 946.08 million shillings a
day before. 
     
 ...........................Shilling spot rates 
 .....................Shilling forward rates 
  .......................Cross rates 
..................................Local contributors 
.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
  ...............Treasury bill yields 
..................Central bank open market operations 
.........................Horizontal repo transactions 
,................Daily interbank lending rate 
.............................Kenya Bond pricing 
..................Real time Africa economic data 
<ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
.................................NSE-20 Share Index
.................................NSE All Share Index
...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
.......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
 SPEED GUIDES:
    
 

 (Additional reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Duncan Miriri
and Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
