UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms but still vulnerable, stocks inch lower
October 2, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms but still vulnerable, stocks inch lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks close lower on investment firms
    * Shilling firms; worries persist over no EU deal

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling edged
higher on Thursday on light hard currency inflows while dollar
demand tapered off and falling share prices for investment firms
drove stocks slightly lower.
    The local currency of East Africa's biggest economy closed
at 89.20/89.30 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of
89.25/45, having reached an intraday high of 88.90/89.10.
    "We saw some inflows from NGOs (non-governmental
organisations) and horticulture. I believe they played a big
part in supporting the shilling," said John Njenga, trader at
Commercial Bank of Africa.
    Despite the gains, the shilling is expected to stay under
pressure with hard currency inflows taking a beating after
Kenyan officials failed to meet a Sept. 30 deadline to broker a
new preferential export deal with the European Union. 
    The deal allowed horticulture products duty free access to
the EU, but they may now have to pay taxes, which will likely
lead to reduced exports and foreign exchange inflows.
    Dealers forecast the shilling would trade in the 89.00 to
89.50 range versus the dollar in the coming days.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index closed 17.89 points or 0.34 percent lower at
5,249.65 points, weakened by falling Centum Investment 
and British American Investments shares.
    Centum closed 7.5 percent lower at 61.50 shillings a share
after a government contract it won as part of a consortium to
build a 1,000 MW coal fired power plant on Kenya's coast was
challenged in court by rival bidders who had lost out. 
    "That's when it started dipping," said Agnes Achieng,
research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.
    British American fell 5 percent to close at 33.00 shillings,
hit by profit-taking following gains earlier this week.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 946.7
million shillings ($10.60 million) were traded, down from 4.31
billion shillings on Wednesday.
 (1 US dollar = 89.3000 Kenyan shilling)

 (Editing by James Machariaand Crispian Balmer)

