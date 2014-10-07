FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares dip as central bank draws out liquidity
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares dip as central bank draws out liquidity

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with shares, closing rate)
    NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark index slipped
on Tuesday, as investors booked some profits after recent gains
and the central bank drew out shilling liquidity from financial
markets to help the currency.
    The NSE20 index dipped 23.28 points to close at
5,300.21 points, while the shilling finished at 89.15/25
by the 1300 GMT close, compared with Monday's close of 89.25/35.
    Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said
central bank's move to support the shilling using repurchase
agreements (repos) and modest rises in yields on Treasury bills
were drawing cash out of the share market.
    "It is sucking liquidity out," he said, adding that this was
weighing on stocks, alongside some profit-taking.
    The central bank said on Tuesday it was seeking to mop up 15
billion shillings in excess liquidity, the eighth session in a
row it has taken such action.
    Although the shilling ended marginally stronger on Tuesday,
it remains close to three-year lows and near the 89.50-mark
where the central bank intervened to support the currency by
selling dollars last month.
    Among shares ending lower, Barclays Bank of Kenya,
slipped to 17.05 shillings from 17.10, ARM Cement 
dropped to 90.00 shillings from 92.50 and East African Breweries
 fell to 279.00 shillings a share from 282.00 on
Monday.
    Investors brushed off President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to
attend Wednesday's hearing at the International Criminal Court,
saying it would only have hit financial markets had he refused
to go, as that could have led to an arrest warrant. 
    Kenyatta, who temporarily handed powers to his deputy, said
he was travelling in a private capacity not as head of state.
    Kenyatta is standing trial on charges that he incited ethnic
blood-letting after the disputed 2007 election, accusations he
denies. He has previously appeared before the court, but that
was before he was elected president last year. 
     
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.