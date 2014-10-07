UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares dip as central bank draws out liquidity

(Updates with shares, closing rate) NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark index slipped on Tuesday, as investors booked some profits after recent gains and the central bank drew out shilling liquidity from financial markets to help the currency. The NSE20 index dipped 23.28 points to close at 5,300.21 points, while the shilling finished at 89.15/25 by the 1300 GMT close, compared with Monday's close of 89.25/35. Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said central bank's move to support the shilling using repurchase agreements (repos) and modest rises in yields on Treasury bills were drawing cash out of the share market. "It is sucking liquidity out," he said, adding that this was weighing on stocks, alongside some profit-taking. The central bank said on Tuesday it was seeking to mop up 15 billion shillings in excess liquidity, the eighth session in a row it has taken such action. Although the shilling ended marginally stronger on Tuesday, it remains close to three-year lows and near the 89.50-mark where the central bank intervened to support the currency by selling dollars last month. Among shares ending lower, Barclays Bank of Kenya, slipped to 17.05 shillings from 17.10, ARM Cement dropped to 90.00 shillings from 92.50 and East African Breweries fell to 279.00 shillings a share from 282.00 on Monday. Investors brushed off President Uhuru Kenyatta's decision to attend Wednesday's hearing at the International Criminal Court, saying it would only have hit financial markets had he refused to go, as that could have led to an arrest warrant. Kenyatta, who temporarily handed powers to his deputy, said he was travelling in a private capacity not as head of state. Kenyatta is standing trial on charges that he incited ethnic blood-letting after the disputed 2007 election, accusations he denies. He has previously appeared before the court, but that was before he was elected president last year. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)