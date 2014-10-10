UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens as banks buy dollars; stocks inch up

(Adds shilling and stocks closing levels) By Portia Crowe NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Friday as traders bought dollars to square positions before the weekend, while stocks inched higher. The shilling closed at 89.10/89.20 to the dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 89.00/89.10 but still in a tight recent range of roughly 89.00 to 89.30. Traders said demand for shillings to meet tax payments could help strengthen the currency next week. Banks will also be unwinding dollar positions to comply with the central bank's cash reserve ratio cycle. The central bank requires commercial banks to keep 5.25 percent of domestic and foreign currency deposits as cash reserves. Institutions have leeway to dip below that level, but must meet it by the 15th of each month. "So the Kenya shilling is expected to be tight, which will actually make the shilling a bit stronger in the market," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. Further support for the currency, which weakened after a spate of attacks drove away many tourists and their dollars, could come from foreigners seeking shillings to buy a 12-year infrastructure bond this month, traders said. "We remain stuck in a range but with a bias for a stronger shilling near term," Nahashon Mungai, a trader at Kenya Commercial Bank said. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index rose 0.2 percent or 7.92 points to close at 5,280.46. British American Tobacco Kenya reached a new high of 1,000 shillings a share and closed 8 percent up at 999 shillings. Local institutional investors have been gradually accumulating the stock for the past few weeks, traders said. Kenya Power rose 3 percent to close at 15.40 shillings, with traders saying they expected strong full-year earnings when it announces its results soon. "Maybe because they (investors) expect an improvement in the bottom line," said Maureen Kirigua, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. The sole electricity distributor in East Africa's biggest economy has been ramping up new connections and expanding its network especially in rural areas. The firm reported a 17 percent rise in pretax profit in its first-half results. Among the losers was British American Investments Co. (Britam), which fell 8 percent for the second day running to close at 27.50 shillings. Britam has tumbled since it lost out to rival start-up firm Cytonn Investments Management Ltd. in a bid to be the lead transaction adviser to Acorn Group in multi-billion shilling real estate projects. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings ($18 million) were traded, down from a volume of 2.3 billion shillings in the previous day's session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 89.0500 Kenyan shilling) (Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)