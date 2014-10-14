UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, shares fall as Trans-Century dips

* Shilling weakens on tourism woes * Stocks ease on Trans-Century outlook (Adds shilling, stocks closing rates) By Portia Crowe NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened on Tuesday on concerns over slow economic growth, while stocks fell as investment firm Trans-Century tumbled after two days of gains. The shilling closed at 89.30/89.40 to the dollar, weaker than Monday's close of 89.15/89.25. Traders said companies bought dollars after the national statistics bureau on Monday reported slower economic growth, with key foreign exchange earner tourism expected to struggle. Tourism has been in crisis in the wake of frequent Islamist attacks blamed on militants in Somalia. Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank, said poor tea sales and slow economic growth in the European Union, a key trading partner, compounded the local currency's outlook. "Tea sales have been quite bad for the country this year, and then we were further hit by the EU," he said. Average overnight lending rates fell on Monday from Friday's levels, pointing to improved liquidity, which could weigh on the currency as it makes it slightly cheaper for banks to fund long dollar positions. On Tuesday the central bank sought to mop up 6 billion shillings ($67.2 million) from the market. The bank regularly uses repo and term auction deposits to manage liquidity in the market, lending support to the shilling by making it slightly more expensive for banks to hold dollars. On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index fell 0.2 percent or 12.14 points to close at 5,299.12 points. Trans-Century Ltd. fell 10 percent Tuesday after a jump of about 9 percent over the previous two sessions. In the debt market, bonds worth 1.1 billion shillings (12.34 million) were traded, up from 759 million shillings traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 89.1500 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia and Hugh Lawson)