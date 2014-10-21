FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms as foreign investors get ready for bond auction
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms as foreign investors get ready for bond auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with stock moves)
    By Portia Crowe
    NAIROBI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as investors sought local
currency before the auction of a government infrastructure bond
on Wednesday. Stocks inched lower. 
    The shilling closed at 88.85/88.95 to the dollar, stronger
than Friday's close of 89.10/89.20. Monday was a public holiday
and markets were closed.
    "The biggest factor this week will be expected bond flows,"
said a currency trader at a leading commercial bank.
    Kenya will auction a 12-year infrastructure bond on
Wednesday. The proceeds will be used to fund transport, energy
and water projects, the central bank said last week.
    Traders expect the tax break that the bond offers to ensure
good demand. Unlike ordinary Treasury bonds, infrastructure
bonds are exempt from withholding tax.
    The shilling could strengthen throughout the week as dollars
flow in ready to settle bond purchases next Monday, traders
said.
    The central bank on Tuesday sought to mop up 19 billion
shillings ($214 million) in excess liquidity, using repurchase
agreements (repo) and term auction deposits.
    By reducing liquidity, the bank helps to strengthen the
shilling by making it relatively costly to hold onto long dollar
positions.
    On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index 
fell 0.4 percent or 20.70 points to close at 5,259.18 points.
    British-American Investments Co. (Britam) led
shares lower, falling 5.3 percent to 26.75 shillings.
    Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment
Bank, said Britam's price has been falling for the past week and
a half, since the investment firm lost a bid to be the lead
transaction advisers to Acorn Group in multi-billion shilling
real estate projects.
    "Investors might have seen that the stock is going down, so
people might have chosen to book in minimum capital gains for
fear that it will actually go further down," Achieng said.
    She said the drop was driven by sentiment rather than
fundamental factors.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 705 million shillings ($7.9
million) were traded, down from a volume of 1.4 billion
shillings in the previous day's session.

(1 US dollar = 88.8000 Kenyan shilling)
            
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local co
     contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
    

 (Reporting by Portia Crowe; Editing by Edith Honan/Ruth
Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.