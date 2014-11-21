Kenya capital markets to start trading asset-backed securities

NAIROBI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kenya plans to offer asset-backed securities on its capital market with local governments raising funds for projects and banks fashioning their mortgages into securities, the market’s regulator said on Friday.

Paul Muthaura, the acting chief executive of the regulator Capital Markets Authority (CMA), also confirmed that the bourse will start offering commodities and financial derivatives for trading, part of an overall plan to develop the market.

Kenya’s 60-year old bourse is viewed as key a entry point for funds looking to ride east Africa’s fast-growing economies, but it only offers investments in stocks and bonds.

New issuers likely to step into the market include the newly-created local government units known as counties, Muthaura told a news conference.

“Counties will be able to identify projects and use the revenues from those projects to borrow so they can have infrastructure related bonds or asset-backed securitisation,” he said.

He told reporters that other potential issuers included two banks that have expressed an interest in structuring mortgage-backed securities for listing on the bourse.

“This is going to help the banks free up space in their balance sheets, but also introduce a new product to the market for trading so we are very supportive of that,” Muthaura said.

The acting chief executive dismissed concerns that the new securities segment could come with high risk similar to those that caused the global financial crisis in 2008.

“The framework we are going to introduce it under will be very stable,” he said. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)