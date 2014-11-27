FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya shares climb, shilling holds steady
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 27, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya shares climb, shilling holds steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shilling seen trading in a tight band
    * Safaricom hits record high, helps all-share index climb

 (Updates with closing rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares rose on Thursday,
helped by big gains in a handful of blue chip names, while the
shilling held near three-year lows.
    The all-share index rose 0.46 percent to close at
163.77 points, reflecting the impact of gains among a number of
large companies.
    "The story at the NSE is the strength in the big caps like
Safaricom which has closed at a new record today," said Aly Khan
Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.
    Telecom operator Safaricom closed at 13.90
shillings a share, from the previous day's close of 13.60
shillings, as investors rewarded it for signing a key IT
contract with the government. 
    At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 90.15/20 per dollar, barely changed from Wednesday's
closing level of 90.10/20.
    "For now the shilling is stable, and is likely to trade
rangebound unless the central bank sells dollars again," said
Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank.
    Mehran said the shilling was heading into the "holiday
blues" in December, with trade expected to be light in the first
two weeks and taper off in the second half of the month, barring
any huge and unforeseen dollar buying or selling.
    Traders said the shilling would trade in a range of 90 to
90.50 in the coming days.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 4.5 billion shillings were
traded, sharply higher than the previous day's 1.2 billion.  
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Reporting by James Macharia and Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.