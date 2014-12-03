FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya shilling stays near three-year lows in wake of attack
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya shilling stays near three-year lows in wake of attack

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling stayed
close to a three-year low on Wednesday after an Islamist attack
in the northeast of the country the previous day spooked the
market.
    At 0735 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at
90.20/40, close to the 90.30/40 level it fell to on Tuesday,
after al Shabaab militants from Somalia attacked a quarry in
Mandera and killed 36 workers. 
    "It (the attack) does not provide comfort for the shilling,"
said a senior currency trader at a commercial bank.
    Frequent attacks by the insurgents this year have scared
tourists away from Kenya, reducing the supply of hard currencies
they bring in, piling pressure on the shilling.
    The latest attack, which followed another one in the area 10
days ago in which 28 people were killed, has cast a shadow over
tourism during the Christmas period, which along with the summer
months, is the peak period for the industry.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 


 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.