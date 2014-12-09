FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares, currency edge down
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
December 9, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares, currency edge down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Investors book gains on shares such as EABL
    * Shilling closes at 90.45/55 per dollar

 (Adds closing rate, shares)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares retreated on
Tuesday as investors booked gains from a recent rally while the
shilling also headed down in thin trading.
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index lost 0.38 percent
to close at 5,173.77 points. Market participants attributed the
weakness to a drop in the price of large companies such as East
African Breweries.
    "It has retreated slightly ... while we think the company is
well positioned, it is looking a bit pricey," said Eric Musau, a
research analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
    Shares in the brewer fell nearly a percentage point to 322
shillings each. The shares have risen in recent weeks and they
are far above the fair value tag of 230 shillings assigned by
Standard Investment Bank.
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
90.45/55 per dollar, slightly down from Monday's close of
90.35/45.
    Traders said volumes were very thin ahead of the holidays,
meaning the central bank was likely to refrain from intervening
to prop up the currency, which is at close to three year lows.
    "The market is gradually drifting to a holiday sort of
sluggishness," said a trader with a commercial bank.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 3 billion shillings were
traded, more than double the previous day's volume of 1.2
billion shillings.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.