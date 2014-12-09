UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares, currency edge down

* Investors book gains on shares such as EABL * Shilling closes at 90.45/55 per dollar (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares retreated on Tuesday as investors booked gains from a recent rally while the shilling also headed down in thin trading. The benchmark NSE-20 share index lost 0.38 percent to close at 5,173.77 points. Market participants attributed the weakness to a drop in the price of large companies such as East African Breweries. "It has retreated slightly ... while we think the company is well positioned, it is looking a bit pricey," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. Shares in the brewer fell nearly a percentage point to 322 shillings each. The shares have risen in recent weeks and they are far above the fair value tag of 230 shillings assigned by Standard Investment Bank. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 90.45/55 per dollar, slightly down from Monday's close of 90.35/45. Traders said volumes were very thin ahead of the holidays, meaning the central bank was likely to refrain from intervening to prop up the currency, which is at close to three year lows. "The market is gradually drifting to a holiday sort of sluggishness," said a trader with a commercial bank. In the debt market, bonds worth 3 billion shillings were traded, more than double the previous day's volume of 1.2 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Mark Potter)