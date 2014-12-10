FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits fresh 3-year low, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits fresh 3-year low, shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Pre-holiday demand drags down shilling in thin volumes
    * Investors book gains from shares ahead of Christmas

 (Updates with closing rate, shares)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling fell
to a three-year low on Wednesday as importers bought dollars,
while shares slid as investors booked their gains ahead of the
holidays.
    At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks posted the shilling
at 90.55/65 per dollar, down from the previous day's close of
90.45/55.
    Traders said importers were buying dollars to meet their
obligations ahead of the holidays. Importers usually require
dollars to pay for bringing petroleum products and machinery
required for industrial production into the country.
    "We have seen some importers front loading their
requirements," said Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank.
    They said the shilling could head to the 91.00 level against
the dollar if the central bank, which has supported the currency
in the past through sale of dollars and liquidity management,
fails to intervene.
    In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 shed 0.7 percent to close at 5,135.97 points, entering
a second consecutive day of profit-taking.
    "We have seen a bit of a long overdue correction," said Aly
Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.
    "We normally see a bit of profit-taking pressure as people
look for funds from the stock exchange."
    In the debt market, bonds worth 3.54 billion shillings were
traded, up from the previous session's volume of 3 billion
shillings.  
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 90.5000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.