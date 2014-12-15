FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen firmer on remittances, shares fall
December 15, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen firmer on remittances, shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shilling seen gaining on remittances
    * Safaricom helps drag main share index down

 (Adds shilling closing rate, bonds, stocks)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling eased on
Monday but was seen firming on dollar inflows before the holiday
season sent by Kenyans abroad, while Safaricom dragged
stocks lower.    
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling slightly weaker at 90.60/70 to the dollar compared with
Thursday's close of 90.55/65. Kenyan markets were closed on
Friday for a national holiday.
    Dollar demand from importers led to the shilling's fall,
Julius Kiriinya, a trader at African Banking Corporation.
    "There was a bit of demand, but I think we should see some
support for the shilling when people start closing (for the
holidays," he said.
    Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa, said the shilling will also get support from remittances
or money sent by Kenyans living abroad, which is one of the
country's main sources of foreign exchange.
    Remittances to Kenya rose 11 percent to $1.06 billion in the
first nine months of this year compared with the same period a
year ago, central bank data showed.
    Another trader at a Nairobi-based commercial Bank said the
security situation in Kenya could still undermine the shilling. 
    A fall in tourist numbers following a spate of Islamist
attacks - another key source of hard currency inflows for east
Africa's biggest economy - has put pressure on the shilling.    
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down 0.4 percent or 18.14 points to close at 5,106.67
points.
    Safaricom's shares fell 0.71 percent to close at 13.95
shillings on profit-taking, analysts said, after a rally sent
the price to a lifetime high of 15.15 shillings a share on
December 8 giving it the market's biggest capitalisation. 
    Government bonds valued at 241.25 million shillings ($2.67
million) were traded on the secondary market, down from 2.82
billion shillings on Thursday.

  ($1 = 90.4500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia)

