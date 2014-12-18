UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares fall to four-month low, shilling steady

* Shares fall on capital gains tax jitters * Shilling seen range-bound due to slowing activity (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan stocks fell on Thursday driven by profit-taking across the bourse with Kenya Commercial Bank among the losers. The shilling was steady. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index fell 1.8 percent or 90.69 points to close at 4,957.52 points, its lowest level since August 4. Traders said investors were booking profits on stocks that had made significant gains over the past year before the introductions of a capital gains tax on Jan. 1. Kenya Commercial Bank fell 6.3 percent to 52.50 shillings a share, while East African Breweries lost 2.9 percent to close at 302 shillings. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 90.40/50 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 90.35/45. Ian Kahangara, a trader at National Bank of Kenya, said there was light dollar demand during in a quiet day, typical of the trade before the Christmas and New Year's holidays. A trader at another commercial Bank said the security situation in Kenya could still undermine the shilling. Falling tourist numbers - a key source of hard currency inflows for east Africa's biggest economy - after a spate of militant Islamist attacks has put pressure on the shilling. Traders forecast the shilling, which has lost 4.3 percent to the dollar so far this year, to trade in the 90.00 to 90.60 range against the dollar in the next few days. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.6 billion shillings ($17.70 million) down from 1.9 billion shillings traded on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 90.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)