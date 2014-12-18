FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares fall to four-month low, shilling steady
December 18, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares fall to four-month low, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shares fall on capital gains tax jitters
    * Shilling seen range-bound due to slowing activity

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan stocks fell on Thursday
driven by profit-taking across the bourse with Kenya Commercial
Bank among the losers. The shilling was steady.
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
 fell 1.8 percent or 90.69 points to close at 4,957.52
points, its lowest level since August 4. 
    Traders said investors were booking profits on stocks that
had made significant gains over the past year before the
introductions of a capital gains tax on Jan. 1. 
    Kenya Commercial Bank fell 6.3 percent to 52.50
shillings a share, while East African Breweries lost
2.9 percent to close at 302 shillings.
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
90.40/50 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 90.35/45.  
    Ian Kahangara, a trader at National Bank of Kenya, said
there was light dollar demand during in a quiet day, typical of
the trade before the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
    A trader at another commercial Bank said the security
situation in Kenya could still undermine the shilling.
    Falling tourist numbers - a key source of hard currency
inflows for east Africa's biggest economy - after a spate of
militant Islamist attacks has put pressure on the shilling.  
    Traders forecast the shilling, which has lost 4.3 percent to
the dollar so far this year, to trade in the 90.00 to 90.60
range against the dollar in the next few days.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.6 billion
shillings ($17.70 million) down from 1.9 billion shillings
traded on Wednesday.
 
  ($1 = 90.4000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
