REFILE-UPDATE 1-Housing Finance helps lift Kenyan shares, shilling stable

(Fixes day in first paragraph) NAIROBI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Housing Finance surged 7 percent on Wednesday as investors sought a piece of the pie ahead of a rights issue, buoying Kenyan shares. The shilling was stable. Shares of the lender closed at 40.75 shillings each as investors took positions in anticipation of a rights issue that offers a discount of close to a third. Housing Finance plans to raise 3.5 billion shillings ($38.27 million), in the cash call where investors will receive one share for every two held. The rights issue opens on Feb. 19 and is priced at 30 shillings per share. "There is so much demand. People are trying to get their hands on the shares ahead of the deadline," said Agnes Achieng, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. She added that the lender has been writing more mortgages in recent years, meaning investors were also focusing on the potential growth of the company. The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose by half a percentage point to close at 5,268.98 points. In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 91.50/60, barely changed from Tuesday's close of 91.55/65. "Lack of demand from corporates and tight liquidity are helping the shilling," said Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank. The local currency also got support from the sale of dollars by tea exporters, said Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank. In the debt market, bonds worth 2.5 billion shillings were traded, up from Tuesday's volume of 1.26 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Edmund Blair; Editing by James Macharia)